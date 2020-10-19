The Rhode Island Republican Party enthusiastically endorses the candidacy of Stephen Stokes and Grace Klinger for Charlestown Town Council. These two individual candidates are fair, well-informed, have sound judgment, and are committed and focused on community goals. Stephen and Grace have a selfless commitment to the Town of Charlestown and will use their leadership skills to bring groups together. Their love for the Town of Charlestown and their desire to make a positive difference in the community through true public service is admirable.
Therefore, it is without reservation that the Rhode Island Republican Party publicly endorses Stephen Stokes and Grace Klinger for Town Council in Charlestown, because we firmly believe the Town of Charlestown will continue to grow and progress under their leadership.
Suzanne Cienki
Providence
The writer is the chairwoman of the Rhode Island Republican Party.
