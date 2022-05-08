Let me see if I have this right. On Dec. 31, 2021, the town of Westerly assessed the former Bradford School building and property’s value at $3,816,400. Last week the town of Westerly publicly listed this same property for sale with Coldwell Banker at an asking price of $750,000!
I would encourage every taxpayer in Westerly to contact the Town Council and ask them to explain this sudden $3,066,400 “discount” that we, the taxpayers, will ultimately pay back through yet another bond for something new and shiny.
Dan King
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.