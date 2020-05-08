I am an over-80-year-old woman who is bored, bored, bored. I can’t go to the casino and I can’t watch my Red Sox.
I have a couple of questions about the virus. So I said to myself I will write to the forum and see if I can get some answers. Myself said back to me, go for it. What do you have to lose?
First, when they say there are 35 cases in Westerly, does that mean now or altogether and most are already cured?
Second, if most people have other health issues, how do they know if they are dying from the virus? Just wondering.
Oh well, back to being bored. Oh, wait, maybe I should just go to Georgia. I could go bowling, have my hair and nails done. Maybe even get a tattoo.
Nah, I like it right here in Westerly.
Stay safe and wash your hands!
Linda Chiaradio
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.