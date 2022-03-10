At the Feb. 28 Westerly Town Council meeting, the council discussed petitioning a bankruptcy judge to turn over ownership of the Potter Hill Mill complex property to Westerly; this complex includes collapsing mill buildings and a dam. The subject of owning a dam begs certain questions; what are the benefits to the owner, what are the costs, what are the risks and how do you mitigate those identified risks. Here is a list of questions that were put to the council during Citizens Comment along with a few additional ones:
- Do you have the last inspection report on the Potter Hill Dam?
- Does the council have a risk assessment on the damages a dam failure would potentially cause?
- Is there a dam maintenance plan and the associated costs for maintenance available for the councilors and the public? (This may be on file and available from the State of Rhode Island.)
- Can insurance mitigate some of the risks of dam ownership and do you have costs?
- Has the council considered finding another agency willing to take ownership of the dam and only the dam?
- What are the benefits for the taxpayers in owning this property and the dam?
- Does the council have a Phase Two Environmental Site Assessment for the mill complex, as the presence of hazardous contaminates could lead to higher than anticipated costs of cleanup for the town?
- What are the current enforcement orders for the millrace and gates and what are the costs associated with compliance?
- Who maintains the fish ladders, and if it is the dam owner, what are the costs of maintenance?
The Association of State Dam Safety Officials (ASDSO) states that Common law holds that the storage of water is a hazardous activity. ASDSO is a source for information and I would encourage you to visit www.damsafety.org and click on their Resources for Dam Owners and Operators page. If the town of Westerly takes ownership of this site, we become dam owners, and ASDSO states, “the responsibility for maintaining a safe dam rests with the owner.” Our councilors have said that the State of Rhode Island has listed this dam as low risk for failure and that is comforting, but not a guarantee, so under the old adage “let the buyer beware.” We need to mitigate those risks. Has this risk assessment been completed and documented?
In summary, I write this letter with a goal of mitigating the risks to the taxpayers of our town and maximizing the benefits. Any decision on the mill complex needs to be presented in a reasoned manner with documentation on the benefits, risks and costs for Westerly. Watching the meeting the other night, that has yet to occur. The Council should take care not to write a blank check payable by the Westerly taxpayers. Please proceed with caution.
Jean Gagnier
Westerly
The writer is a former town councilor in Westerly.
