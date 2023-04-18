When a member of the Chariho School Committee recently resigned, it fell to the Richmond Town Council to appoint a replacement. While the Richmond Town Charter demanded the next highest vote-getter in the last election be appointed, the Chariho Act did not prescribe such limitations. The Town Council asked their town solicitor which document prevailed and they were advised it was the Chariho Act. Two other distinguished attorneys concurred, while the School Committee attorney believed they should be read together.
The candidate who lost the last election, as well as the appointment, chose to sue, and the Town Council chose to defend their choice. Now, the Supreme Court will decide which document and candidate prevails.
When the Town Council made their decision there was an outcry from those who favored the candidate who lost the previous election. To those who believe it was undemocratic for the Richmond Town Council to ignore the votes of those who voted for the third-highest vote-getter of the five who ran, I have some questions.
1. Did you ever consider that both winners in the election were conservatives as was the candidate chosen by the council, thus representing the values of highest vote-getters?
2. Are you aware that when the former School Committee member chosen by the council ran in the past, he received more votes than the candidate of your choosing?
3. Did you ever consider that the School Committee should represent the entire community and not just one faction, and that the council’s candidate balanced the School Committee for the first time with an equal number of candidates that lean left and those that lean right?
4. Is it of any consequence to you that our country is split between those that lean right and those that lean left and yet our School Committee’s overwhelming majority has leaned left for decades?
5. Is it of any concern to you that when conservative members attempt to put agenda items on the School Committee agenda they are generally ignored?
6. Is it of any consequence to you that the community that is asked to generously fund the schools has been silenced from speaking on curriculum concerns unless they have children in the schools?
7. Did you have any concerns when many members of our community voiced concerns over matters of curriculum and were summarily dismissed?
The time has come for our communities to come together and refuse to allow divisive rhetoric to pit neighbor against neighbor. We can disagree without being disagreeable. We must find ways to allow for diverse opinions, respecting the parents, children, and community members of all persuasions in our common public places. The dearest things to us are our families, values, homes and communities. The discussions need to begin on how to do this practically, but as long as one side holds all the power, it is unlikely to happen. It is my opinion that our democracy will be best served if the council’s appointment stands.
Kathryn Colasante
Richmond
The writer is a member of the Chariho School Committee from Richmond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.