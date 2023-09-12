I’m troubled by how The Westerly Sun and so many other publications describe the performance of offshore wind farms. Much of it reads like press releases, not well-researched reporting. Any further explanation of the projects underway and proposed for Rhode Island waters that The Sun’s reporters could provide would be of interest. Here are just a few questions.
The Revolution Wind project is described in the ecoRI News article that appeared in The Sun on Sept. 10 (“R.I. fishing advisers step down in protest”) as “expected to deliver 704 megawatts of power.” Is that simply the total maximum output of all of the turbines operating 24/7 at full speed, or is it calculated based upon the international average of land and oceanic wind farm output — approximately 40% of the theoretical maximum? That would only be 208MW.
What’s the actual performance of the five turbines off Block Island? How much of the time have they contributed to the grid, and how many megawatts ? Is it true that the blades are deteriorating and will be difficult to replace?
Why are the blades often not spinning when I run my boat by the Block Island turbines on windy days? How often does the grid does not need the wind farm’s contribution?
How about explaining how the companies building the wind farms have worked around Jones Act considerations until vessels made in the U.S. can replace foreign ones?
Bruce Pfund
Westerly
