I just finished reading Dale Faulkner’s article “State nixes Napatree kelp farm proposal,” from the Aug. 20 Sun. Did anyone comment whether or not the farm would make a small improvement in the water quality (from paragraph 2). Also it appears a rookie CRMC coordinator for a month decided against the kelp farm whereas the previous CRMC coordinator recommended approval of the farm proposal until the Marine Fisheries Council decided against it after 10 years experience in the position.
I would think that MacAndrew (who I don’t know), who must have been appointed or voted in as the chairman of the Westerly Conservation Committee, would have strong feelings for conserving the area, and as a licensed commercial fisherman would understand both sides of pro and con of his proposal.
Another question not answered in the article was, is it in fact against policy or procedure for the Marine Fisheries Council not to notify Mr. MacAndrew of the time and date of their meeting when they voted his proposal down?
To me as an outsider reading this article with the facts contained in it, the CRMC’s denial of MacAndrew’s proposal was not based solely on the farm’s “impact on commercial fishing and wildlife,” as stated by the lawyer of another conservancy group. The big factor seems to be based more on aesthetics and upsetting the status quo. Nothing’s wrong with preserving aesthetics, but why not just admit it and say so?
Brad J. Sherman
Charlestown
