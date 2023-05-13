Regarding the May 4 Westerly Sun article (“Charlestown settles billing dispute, severs ties with auditor”) on the $18,000 extra in contractual charges in Charlestown, the details were not expounded upon nor made public.
Was this work authorized by the Town Council? What were the reasons? Was there a resolution of the issue that prompted this additional non-contractual work? Was a careful process discussed before giving the additional work to the authorized auditors? Was a competitive bid pursued? Was there even a clear understanding of what would be charged?
Charlestown voters are owed an explanation as to how this work was authorized and the reasons for it and the findings.
Roy Jacobsen
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.