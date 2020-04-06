When I read the April 4th editorial article entitled “Country’s founders would be embarrassed,” by Charles Logan, I felt compelled to inject some balance to the one-sided blame-fest. The writer seemingly can only find fault with the behavior of one political party past and present, while proclaiming “Congress is the boss, not the executive — at least that was the plan. The Founders would be embarrassed”.
Sure, I agree that Congress has more powers, but it’s not just a question of quantity. ONLY Congress can declare war. ONLY Congress can collect taxes, borrow money, and pay debts. And ONLY Congress can remove someone from another branch of the federal government. Congress can remove a judge, the president or other officer in the executive branch, and even a member of the same house of Congress. A president CANNOT remove a member of Congress. No court can remove a member of Congress; ONLY Congress or the people can remove a member of Congress.
Why is this so important? What we’ve been told isn’t true, and because of that we expect presidents (all presidents, regardless of party) to do things the office is not authorized or designed to do (e.g., abuse of executive orders). We bow to the Supreme Court not realizing they neither determine what the law is nor do they have the power to enforce their decisions. Because of this myth we’ve let Congress off the hook and let them get away with not doing their job. Even worse, because of this myth we have not done OUR jobs (from The Constitution Study, by Paul Engel, July 2018).
How often do you hear someone talk about a certain president’s budget or tax bill? Presidents don’t determine taxes, neither do they determine spending. Congress does. Presidents don’t appoint judges or Cabinet members, they nominate them and then ask the Senate to appoint them. Supreme Court decisions are often referred to as “settled law”, but the judicial branch neither makes nor determines law. Their job is to look at the facts at hand and decide based on the Constitution and the law whose side is right. By not checking the facts, we’ve forgotten what our rights are and the fact that government is there to protect our rights, not determine them.
I am not a big fan of the common view that Republicans and Democrats are equally guilty of various things that the general public abhors about the way Washington works. One side is almost always more guilty than the other. But there is one area where the common view is correct and that is when it comes to dealing with presidential overreach. When your side holds the White House, you defend it; when it doesn’t, you condemn it. They’ve all used and abused executive authority to implement their agenda through executive orders. “Stroke of the pen” said Paul Begala, a Clinton aide, law of the land. “Kind of cool.”
By expecting the federal government to check itself, we have let loose a monster while tying our hands behind our back so we cannot defend ourselves. This is why knowing the truth is so important. It is also why it is so important that we read, understand, and develop a balanced view of the Constitution for ourselves. Then we will more easily recognize when biased views are brought forward, and truly appreciate the genius of our founding.
Bill DeFusco
Westerly
