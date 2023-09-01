I would like to comment on the decision by the Supreme Court of Rhode Island to deny the appointment of Clay Johnson to a post on the Chariho School Committee by the Town Council of Richmond. I believe this ruling is unjust, politically motivated and just plain wrong. The Chariho Act, a state law, clearly defines that when a vacancy occurs on the School Committee that the particular Town Council may select the replacement person. A later town charter ruling in Richmond gave a conflicting procedure for filling the vacancy by stating that the next highest vote-getter in the most recent election would need to be appointed. This Richmond rule had no language whatsoever voiding or nullifying the Chariho Act, and so the rulings were in conflict, and the state Supreme Court agreed with that. Yet in their infinite political “wisdom” they decided to go against the Chariho Act and give the more progressive candidate, Jessica Purcell, the right to be on the Chariho School Committee replacing the legally appointed Clay Johnson. Isn’t the first duty of a justice to be able to interpret and apply the laws as written? Why did these Supreme Court injustices abdicate their responsibility in this regard? They had no authority to rule the town law superior to the state law. There was no language permitting them to do so, yet they acted in a purely political manner and took it upon themselves to practice judicial overreach.
As for Jessica Purcell, she proved herself to be someone not interested in public service, but in self service. When Clay was appointed, she could have said “Oh well, those are the breaks. Maybe I’ll run again and convince a few more people so that I could do better than third place next time.” But instead of that, she cost the taxpayers of Richmond a boatload of money for this trial, knowing the political bent in this state and working that for her selfish advantage. In doing so, she has disrupted the work of the committee, because all of Clay’s votes are now null and void and issues in conflict need to be reviewed and voted on again by the committee, costing time and efficiency in the process. Purcell becomes like one of countless politicians who instead of being public servants, serve themselves at public expense. I know who I won’t be voting for in the next election for Chariho School Committee.
David A. Lelli
Richmond
