Being a leader in Hopkinton both as a member of the Hopkinton Town Council and chairing the Hopkinton Republican Town Committee are among the things that keep me occupied. Chairing the local Republican party in Hopkinton automatically makes me a member of the Rhode Island Republican State Central Committee too!
I had a concern with The Westerly Sun with two matters and Corey Fyke, who is the editor of the paper, agreed to meet with me in Pawcatuck, and we had a good long talk. I thank him publicly for making the time. It happened a day after I made the request!
The two matters deal with the critical race theory matter. The Hopkinton Republican Town Committee unanimously adopted a resolution last month on June 3, and an open letter I sent to Ms. Linda Lyall, Chair to the Chariho School Committee about this resolution on the School Committee agenda as well as one from the Rhode Island Coalition for Israel. Neither one made the paper.
I attended a school committee meeting recently, and I was told I was off topic. By specifically requesting our resolution be on the agenda, it hopefully can address any question of being off topic, by being specific. I am composing this on Thursday, July 8, and still have not heard from Ms. Lyall.
Hopkinton has a great civil rights legacy. It is the birthplace of Hope Valley native Prudence Crandall, who operated a school for young black girl students in Canterbury, Conn., in the 1800s, against public opposition. Crandall is such a significant civil rights icon, she has been designated Connecticut State Heroine. I had the pleasure to speak when she was admitted to the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame. In Ashaway, we have the Jacob Babcock house, part of the underground railroad, which assisted slaves in their journey to freedom.
Hopkinton has elected Native Americans to office, as the late Walter “Ken” Babcock, who was in Native American attire on Sept. 27, 1975, when a group from Hopkinton visited with then President Gerald R. Ford at the White House. My council colleague Sharon Davis has twice been elected to the Town Council at this point. Both Mrs. Davis and Mr. Babcock , at least in one of their elections, were the top vote-getters for the council.
We need to look at our communities and history, and what has been accomplished already. I do ask the School Committee chairperson to place the resolutions on the agenda. Improvement arguably perhaps can be made in better relations in our region, but ignoring positive current and past history is not helpful.
One thing I do have concern with in fairly recent history, and that is the handling of the smoke shop raid in Charlestown years ago. Even if sanctions by the state were necessary, I have concerns about the way it was handled. I can’t help but think a less chaotic response could have been done? I am open to reasoned remarks on that to the contrary. Both sides perhaps, it appears, could have handled that situation better?
In closing, those wishing to get a copy of the Hopkinton Republican Town Committee resolution, and my email to Ms. Linda Lyall, Chariho School Committee chairperson, can contact me at scottbillhirst@gmail.com; 401-677-9503; and 401-326-5162.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
