There has been numerous articles in The Westerly Sun regarding the Bradford School. Historically, the Bradford School was underutilized for many years.
Throughout the country, the pupilation population is declining. Westerly has half the pupil population it once had. There is no movement in the future that birth rates will be exploding. In actuality, thoughout the nation, school buildings are enlarging, therefore condensing the number of buildings in communities. This is just the sign of the times ... fewer school buildings but larger footprints.
However, there is a dire need for senior assisted-living units. If you set out to find an assisted-living unit in Westerly, you would be sadly disappointed. An assisted-living building would be a great way to repurpose the Bradford School land. Seniors in the Northeast are the one population that is growing exponentially.
Not every Bradford resident is sorry to see this unused building come down. I hope the Town Council will think about the seniors in the community before the next election.
John Stanczyk
Bradford
