Scott Bill Hirst continues to harangue Chariho School Committee Chairwoman Lynda Lyall about the critical race theory resolution he wishes to include on the agenda. School Committee member and clergyman David Stall also is pushing for the resolution to be on the agenda. I commend Ms. Lyall for not giving oxygen to this nonsense.
These gentlemen are among those across the nation following the 34-page toolkit provided online by the ultraconservative group Citizens for Renewing America. It’s stated purpose is “to prohibit: the teaching and promotion of critical race theory, divisive concepts, and other forms of government-sanctioned or -facilitated racism in our school district and to uphold the foundational American principle that all people are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” The website goes into exhaustive detail as to what the group believes public schools and teachers should and should not be allowed to say and teach in their classrooms. It includes a list of 87 terms and concepts that would be forbidden, including cultural awareness, equity, multiculturalism, social and racial justice, and systemic racism. For groups like this, composed mainly of self-identified Republicans and Christians, who claim to be all for personal liberties, it’s ironic they seek to deny freedom of speech for educators and students alike.
Those who are pushing an anti-anti-racist agenda and claiming that children are being indoctrinated by CRT in K-12 classrooms across America refuse to believe educators who tell them this is not in fact happening. A series of baseless falsehoods and accusations are being perpetuated by a frightening number of Republicans who supported Trump, i.e. the Big Lie of a fraudulent 2020 election; COVID is a hoax; the vaccine injects a microchip or causes infertility; that unvaccinated children do not need to wear masks, etc. And now that it has become evident that Trump indeed lost, COVID has killed 623,000 Americans alone, the vaccine is effective, and unvaccinated maskless children and adults are dying, they need to whip up the new baseless falsehood of “CRT indoctrination” in order to try to maintain control of the system. The ultimate goal is to eviscerate the public school system by filling school boards with people as intolerant as themselves.
The sanitized, mythologized version of U.S. history that I grew up with is the version that was written by those in power. In my further education and reading as an adult, I learned that those candy-coated stories had skimmed over the voices of those whose stories were not deemed important because of their gender, ethnicity, or color. When I learned bit by bit that America and many of its heroes had feet of clay, it hurt. But I’m glad I learned and accepted the truth, which has led me to delve into American history written by people of diverse backgrounds, opened my mind to different perspectives, and spurred me to do what I can to help our nation live up to its ideals. Give students a little credit that they will be able to handle fact-based history and be better citizens for it.
If my children were still in school I would not want them to receive the same distorted historical education I had, or not be allowed free and frank classroom discussions on any topic. I would want them to be taught by teachers who teach historical truth, reject censorship, and encourage respect for all persons, period.
For those parents who insist on believing CRT is evil and that it is part of the Chariho curriculum, they are free to homeschool or to enroll their children in private schools. Pastor Stall has his own bully pulpit from which he can preach whatever he wants, but he has no right to force his beliefs on the public schools. I implore Ms. Lyall and members of the School Committee to stand firm and not allow the intolerant few to dictate what can be said or taught in the Chariho Public Schools.
Kristen Chambers
Richmond
