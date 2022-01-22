Having been denied beach access in the town of Westerly during the summer, I decided to look into the matter.
The Rhode Island Constitution grants all people the right to walk along the shore. However, this right is often blocked by towns, fire districts and private homeowners. In Westerly, this right is blocked in many places.
One glaring example is on Spray Rock Road. There is a fence that blocks what should be a public right of way. This can be clearly seen on town plats.
However this access to Weekapaug beach is blocked by a high fence. Who put it there? Can I remove it? Climb it? Next to the high fence is the entrance to the beach controlled by the Weekapaug Fire District. A guard is posted there to make sure I don’t enter the beach on their walkway. They have a sign to make sure I don’t even try. Interestingly in front of the fence is about a dozen parking spaces, marked Town of Westerly Public Parking. So you can park here, but your access is denied. Unless of course you can fly over the fence to the beach.
This denial of access is a problem in Westerly and many other towns in Rhode Island. So where are our elected officials who are supposed to work for all the people of our towns and the state? Why are they allowing the vast majority of citizens to be denied their right? Where is the media, who should make this problem known?
Rhode Island and Westerly are blessed with beautiful beaches, and ALL its citizens should be allowed to use them. All people, especially our young people, should be encouraged to use all of the beach from Quonnie Breachway to Napatree Point for pleasure and exercise. Instead we are denied most of the beach and crowded into just a small plot called Westerly Town Beach.
Thomas Micele
Westerly
