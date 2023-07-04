The president of the Charlestown Town Council has taken issue with a letter to the editor entitled “Charlestown council limits public participation” that appeared in the Westerly Sun on June 24, and she asserts that limiting public participation has been the policy of town councils for 20 years.
There is ample evidence that preventing members of the public from fully participating in discussions has NOT been the procedure followed by previous town councils for at least a decade, or more.
It is a fact that Charlestown’s Home Rule Charter guarantees public comment. Further, it is also a fact that Chapter 15 of the Code of Ordinances specifies who should be able to speak in town meetings, when they are allowed to speak, and for how long. This town ordinance applies both to members of the Town Council and to those wishing to address the Town Council.
Chapter 15 specifies the MINIMUM time that needs to be allotted to each individual—that is, 2 times for 2 minutes each. There is nothing in the ordinance that states that more time cannot be allowed. The procedure that has been followed consistently for over a decade has been to allow citizens to speak their minds. This changed suddenly on June 12.
The president of the council cites a Town Council rule that is at odds with the requirements in Chapter 15. If indeed the Town Council’s rule is in conflict with Chapter 15, it needs to be updated to comply with Chapter 15.
Let’s be honest. When one cherry-picks some facts and ignores others, the story these facts are telling is not the truth. Well-informed decisions are grounded in consideration of all the facts — especially those that may come to light through public participation.
Bonnie Van Slyke
Charlestown
