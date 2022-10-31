We have a new kindergarten student in the house. “Mom, did you know that our special word in kindergarten is … the!?!” My child’s excitement over learning his first sight word is contagious as he writes letters and points out words while we’re reading. Our older child is in third grade and when he’s not practicing “Hot Cross Buns” on the recorder, he’s begging to play a math game on his ChromeBook, or declaring that “cursive is just satisfying, honestly.”
The kids make us laugh but we take the responsibility of raising them seriously. Like many families, we try to balance academics with outdoor time, imaginative play, household chores, and entertainment. Each child is unique and requires a specialized approach to meet their needs. I have seen the strength of this commitment during my time as a parent in Richmond and as a participant in Chariho School Committee meetings.
Many teachers, staff, parents, and community members share my belief that all children have a freedom to learn. We agree that students deserve a robust and holistic education that is centered on academics but also integrates social skills that are needed to succeed in school and to cooperate in the world, while also providing extracurricular and enrichment activities.
The schools of Chariho provide this multifaceted education to all students in our community. As a School Committee member, I will prioritize students, value teachers and staff, collaborate with the community, and protect public education. I am committed to quality public education that prepares every child for the future no matter their race, gender, or family income.
We are at a crucial moment in terms of our responsibility for public education. Public schools are woven into the democratic fabric of our country, and we all play a role in keeping our schools strong. Providing access to education is a patriotic act that drives the economic success of our country.
However, we have seen School Committee meetings used as an arena for partisan political battles and culture war issues. I acknowledge that tensions exist across divides of age, politics, race, beliefs, and religion, but for the benefit of our students, I commit to a focus on the specific challenges that students, teachers, and staff in Chariho face. Together, we can keep schools safe and provide all students with diverse opportunities and supports that empower them to embrace learning.
We can also advocate for legislative action to improve how our public education system is funded. A long history of underinvestment from state and federal government forces residents to provide the majority of funding. I have talked to some voters who are frustrated with the property tax rate and yearly increases, and I will advocate for the state to take on more of the tax burden.
I ask for your vote in the election on Nov. 8, and express my support for fellow candidate and incumbent, Ryan Callahan, who is also a parent and a proven partner to our schools and community. Connect with me at purcellforchariho.com.
Jessica Purcell
Richmond
The writer is a candidate for Chariho School Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.