I am proud to endorse and support Democrat Deb Carney on the Nov. 8 ballot for reelection to the Charlestown Town Council.
Deb brings experience and talent that will continue to serve the people of Charlestown well.
I have known Deb Carney for 20 years, watched her chair the council when we first moved to Charlestown, then admired her outstanding work on the Chariho School Committee. I consider her to be one of the most talented and hard-working public servants I have ever met. She currently serves as council president and seeks reelection.
For the past decade, Charlestown has been controlled by a single party: the Charlestown Citizens Alliance that was spawned by the Rhode Island Shoreline Coalition with its focus on the interests of wealthy absentee land-owners. They have raised our taxes just about every year since they’ve been in control, engaged in shady land deals, driven out small businesses and purged town commissions of anyone not a CCA loyalist.
Each election year, absentee property owners flood the CCA treasury with out-of-state cash. The CCA tries to sell Charlestown voters the same overblown story that we are under threat of unspeakable horrors to our rural way of life and only the CCA can keep us safe. You’ll see that message in the CCA flyers that will be filling your mailboxes.
It’s time to stop being driven by fear. We need to focus on positive ways to move forward on fair taxation, sensible land use, choosing qualified people for town boards and commissions and using town resources to help our community cope with real problems.
I know Deb Carney is the best qualified person on the ballot to get the job done. I urge you to vote for her when you cast your ballot by mail or in person in the Nov. 8 election.
Catherine O’Reilly Collette
Charlestown
The writer is the chairwoman of the Charlestown Democratic Town Committee.
