While reading an article in the April 11 issue of The Sun (“Shot shortages hit poor countries”), I realized just how lucky we Americans truly are! Our government is practically begging us to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at ZERO cost! Yet, so many countries aren’t even able to receive the vaccine to offer their people!
I feel so fortunate to be an American. Fortunate to have choices of which vaccine I want. With the article concerning the lack of shots in poor countries, there was a picture of a women receiving the Astra Zeneca vaccine, a vaccine that our FDA would not approve for emergency use for us, the American people!
How very sad to think so many people in these poor, struggling countries would most likely be so grateful to receive a “safe” vaccine against this deadly virus, yet I hear of so many of the American people are refusing to get one at all! To all those readers who received their vaccine, I salute you. To all those whom have chosen not to be vaccinated, be proud to be an American and vaccine up!
Linda Joslin
Bradford
