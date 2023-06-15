Thank you to all who came out to the Town Council and School Committee meetings last week and spoke in opposition to the resolutions before both bodies which would have supported House Bill H6324 (Relating to Criminal Offenses — Obscene and Objectionable Publications and Shows).
I was so pleased with the turnout from those who are against the notion of prohibiting certain materials from libraries. I truly learned a great deal from those who spoke and offered their expertise and wisdom. While those who support the bill consistently stated that it was “not a book ban,” the implications of this bill are clear. Even if the wording does not explicitly ban any books directly, it is obvious that this would be the end goal of the legislation and it could absolutely be used for such an act. Libraries have long been a place of learning and they should always remain that way. Restricting the content that a library can carry would be counter to their very purpose.
More troubling are the books that were targeted by those supporting H6324. There is quite clearly a thread which ties many of the titles that were referenced together. While the bill does not state this outright, the testimony of those who support the bill shows that the end result would be the removal of books which are centered around LGBTQIA+ characters and themes. Allowing young people and adults alike access to these titles is so very important in helping readers better understand both themselves and the world around them. Anyone who has read these titles will see that while a few of the images may be considered inappropriate for younger children, this is not the audience they were written for and the overarching messages of these books offer very different conclusions which cannot, despite the efforts of some, be distilled into a single image or page.
Instead of ending on a negative note, I would like to conclude by saying how proud I am of all those who came out and spoke up. Your voices matter and I am so glad to live in a town where so many feel so passionately about such an important issue. Thank you all.
Zachary Garceau
Westerly
