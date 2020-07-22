Whatever happened to Election Day? We used to register beforehand and then, on that day, when the polls opened, we would go in person to cast our ballot for those we wished to represent us in the halls of government.
Protecting each person’s most important right to vote is paramount in a democracy. However, Democrats, now aided by their minions in the media, are determined to undo the regulations that protect that right.
The latest stimulus bill put forward by Pelosi and Democrats in the U.S.House of Representatives includes nationally legalizing ballot harvesting and banning Voter ID. In addition, Democrat governors in many states have adopted mail-in ballots to replace in-person voting. All of these initiatives ... mail-in ballots, banning voter ID, early voting and ballot harvesting ... in today’s corrupt climate, are nothing more than a large-scale invitation to major fraud and abuse. Our own Rhode Island Secretary of State finds no problem with mail-in ballots.
In my estimation, it is vitally important to return to in-person voting with identification (one needs an ID to even get a beer). We certainly know how to social distance at this point. The majority needs to send this message to our four Congressmen, for the stakes are too high to allow this travesty of justice to take hold. The Sleeping Giant needs to wake up and act before Election Day is hijacked!
Maria Parker
Westerly
