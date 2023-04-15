Everyone knows that I am a strong constitutionalist. I believe in the U.S. Constitution and I believe in the Bill of Rights because if followed they guarantee that Americans will always be a free people. Constitutional rights are continually under assault but they are the foundation of who we are as Americans, the most free people the world has ever seen.
The 2nd Amendment is enshrined in both the U.S. and Rhode Island constitutions and needs to be protected. Here in Rhode Island we have some of the strongest gun laws already in the nation and they are working well, as Rhode Island has the fourth-lowest homicide rate in the nation. Of the 30 homicides that occur in Rhode Island each year most are committed by criminal gang members in the city, a group of people that do not obey any laws, so any new laws will not have any effect on them.
The laws that are being proposed in the Rhode Island State House this year are not designed to go after criminals, but designed to go after the law-abiding public who are simply exercising their Constitutional rights and should be rejected. Personally I would like to see Westerly join the many towns in Rhode Island who have already declared themselves sanctuary towns for the 2nd Amendment. I would like to keep the focus of the Westerly Police Department on catching criminals and not harassing the law-abiding public who are simply excercising their 2A rights.
The purpose of firearms laws is to keep firearms out of the hands of people who should not have them and to punish the criminal misuse of them. Unfortunately, there are people who would like to see the 2nd Amendment taxed, banned and regulated right out of Rhode Island.
Philip Overton
Westerly
The writer is a member of the Westerly Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.