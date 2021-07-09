Though I am a Charlestown resident, I read the articles in The Westerly Sun that discuss issues concerning Westerly on the assumption Westerly’s problems of today will become Charlestown’s problems of tomorrow. Lately, I have been following the short-term rental issue. Mr. Paulhus’s letter to the editor in the June 30 edition hit the problem right on the head. The rights of Charlestown property owners also need to be addressed.
Little did I know, this problem already exists in Charlestown. I recently found out the people next door to us are using their carriage house as a short-term rental. Our neighborhood had always believed the carriage house had been built on a special-use permit as an accessory family dwelling unit (AFDU) which would have prevented short-term rentals. We found out this never happened. (The current owners did not build the carriage house, but they are taking full advantage of its existence.) We also found out from our town enforcement officer there are no ordinances controlling short-term rentals, therefore nothing could be done about it. Part of a single-family residence can be rented out with no questions asked, which means no controls. The term “carriage house” is the biggest joke; cross out “carriage house” and replace it with “rental property” or “mini-hotel” and you get closer to the truth. We already have strangers driving down our quiet little street checking out the mini-hotel. I assume our property values will start to drop once word gets out we are a “hotel” street. We have two “barns” on our street that are accessory buildings to single-family residences. I wonder how long it will take before they, too, become mini-hotels.
The town needs to provide current and future homeowners more transparency about short-term rentals in their neighborhoods. I suggest the following general concepts be built into a Charlestown short-term-rental ordinance.
1. There should be an equivalent of a special-use permit for rentals using the similar standards required for a special-use permit as listed in the zoning ordinance. This should include a hearing with abutters.
2. Very clearly define what features allow or disallow a single-family residence from being rented, or not. For example, if all the passageways from a carriage house to the main house have been closed, is the carriage house now a second dwelling, therefore illegal as rental property?
3. A registry of all short-term rentals be maintained. The Chamber of Commerce could use the list to help tourists looking for last-minute accommodations. The list would inform the police if the house they are responding to with a complaint is a rental property.
4. List what rental regulations are required of owners and renters. This would give the police and the town enforcement officer a tool to enforce violations by owners or renters.
The Charlestown Town Council needs to become proactive and control the situation before it becomes any worse. If we are promoting the rural character of the town, we need to protect our quiet residential areas, and we need to stop the commercialization of these residences by those out to make a buck at the detriment of their neighbors.
Steven J. Williams
Charlestown
