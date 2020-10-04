There is a proposed ordinance (Section 21, #260-73, golf courses) submitted by the Winnapaug Golf Course to the town that will identify golf courses as “land development projects.” If passed, this will not benefit Westerly residents in any way!
A golf course zoned as “a land development project” will have the following proposed accessory uses:
C. Accessory uses to a golf course may include tennis courts and other recreational facilities, golf villas or guest cottages, lodging, work force housing and a limited suite hotel. A limited suite hotel must include publicly accessible elements providing food service and meeting areas, and, may include facilities and services such as fitness room, salon, spa and swimming pool.
Historically the town’s leadership has done a stellar job in keeping the quintessential charm and history of Westerly intact. When the Ocean House and Weekapaug Inn were redeveloped, the integrity of the historical significance of both were respectfully maintained. Westerly’s downtown exudes history and welcomes both residents and visitors!
The reality of this is that roads will be built and roads will be destroyed by years of heavy equipment and construction traffic. These massive repairs translate to our tax dollars.
In addition a new sewer line would be necessary to accommodate certain potential golf expansion plans. This will be costly to all Westerly residents.
Traffic will be diverted into tranquil residential streets.
Tourists, who actually do bring revenue to Westerly and choose Westerly for its beautiful beaches, great restaurants and public golf course, might find another place that hits all their vacation dreams. Another blow to small business owners!
Wildlife will be displaced and green space and air space will be replaced with concrete.
We will live with increases in air and noise pollution for years because the proposed ordinance allows for a wide berth to build out and create commercial buildings.
It stands to reason that our Connecticut neighbors with an 8.1% unemployment rate, according to the Connecticut Department of Labor, will flock here. Is it our responsibility to provide jobs for Connecticut residents?
In the uncertainty of a pandemic do we need a flood of workers disrupting our bucolic town?
The ordinance, if passed, will deface a 100-year-old historic Westerly treasure and its only public golf course and will cause infinite disruption.
This ordinance is laying the groundwork to affect every hole, every fairway and every green space on golf courses within Westerly.
This is not the definition of progress. Progress is cleaning up the environment, not stressing our residential streets, our transfer center and our natural resources.
Once this ordinance is passed and Westerly life, as we know it, becomes unrecognizable to us, we can’t undo it. We ask the Town Council to consider the long-term impact on the town and its residents, and stop this now!
Angela Volpicelli
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.