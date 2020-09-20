The proposed change in zoning that would determine the future of the Winnapaug Golf Course is an important decision point in Westerly’s history as it will set the stage for the future of our town. The proposed change would allow the shuttering of the golf course and allow the major development of this large piece of open land. There are major pros and cons that only the voters should decide on.
On the pro side, this will be a major economic boom for the town, as it will create many construction jobs for the next few years and will increase the tax base that will help keep taxes low and affordable for your citizens. On the con side, the town is going to lose its only public golf course and a major source of recreation for our citizens. It will also create much more density in both buildings and people in our town, creating more congestion in the summer. Do we want the town to eventually look like Warwick and just have house upon house and business upon business, or do we want to protect our open spaces and keep Westerly a small town?
This is a major decision that the town council should not be making alone because of the size of the land in question. This issue should be subject to robust debate among our citizens and then be put on a ballot so all of our citizens will have a say in the future of our town with their vote.
Philip Overton
Westerly
The writer is a candidate for Westerly Town Council.
