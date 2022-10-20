As an incumbent Richmond Town Council member who ran against four individuals for a five-spot council in 2020, we were friendly during the election cycle. However, now it’s become a very different story. In Richmond, we have five Republicans, three Democrats, and three independents. Recently, I have noticed a shift and tension among many candidates seeking to “represent our Richmond community.” We are even hearing about internal party fighting due to the presumed/assumed power of the Town Council’s president and vice president seats.
There are three or possible four candidates who want to be president. Mentioning them by name is irrelevant because no one knows who will be elected to be on the council at this time.
As I have been for the past two years … my allegiances will continue to be to represent all of the residents of the town of Richmond in a balanced and fair way. I have no ambitions to be president or vice, as any elected official should expect to be a leader and cheerleader in providing for the community. Of course, I would be honored to be president or vice president if chosen.
However, it comes with responsibilities and criticism for anyone taking that position. I have observed this as current President Carpenter worked to ensure that the current council stayed true to the task. It was disappointing to see the attacks and lack of empathy or respect from individuals who followed a few council meetings or got their information from unverified sources. My passion for being on the council is to ensure that our community has true representation, and that the Richmond community gets the resources it needs to grow smart and balanced.
At one point, I had a discussion with all council members in hopes of bringing us together. Most were receptive, however, due to one councilman’s childish behavior, he chose to speak down to me and discount my thoughts as a woman. I was taken aback by how vulgar and disrespected I felt when discussing unity and respect within the people’s Council Chambers.
Why am I sharing this? What purpose? Good question. I am the only incumbent Democrat running from the last election for Richmond Town Council. I only have one alliance — with the residents of the town of Richmond. I have only one reason I want to be re-elected to the council: to continue to make a difference in our community. I want to continue to be an advocate for the local businesses, ensure that we are right-sized for affordable housing so that our seniors and first-time home buyers can live in Richmond, support our police, fire and ambulance services, expand our options for recreation, and build a community/senior center. As a candidate for re-election, I must continue doing what I have been doing for the past two years: making a difference in my community and being a leader.
Lauren Cacciola-Parmer
Richmond
The writer is a member of the Richmond Town Council.
