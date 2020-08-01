To secure and preserve the right of self-government in all local matters, residents, voters and taxpayers of the town of Westerly demand that our elected and appointed town officials abide by and enforce the provisions of the ordained, adopted and established Westerly Town Charter and Westerly Zoning Code. Their elected and appointed lives depend on adherence to these standards.
Westerly residents first became aware of 29 proposed amendments to the Zoning Code when they appeared on the agenda for the June 1 Town Council Committee of the Whole Meeting as a 45-page document from the director of the Development Services Department (DSD). On the July 13 Committee of the Whole Agenda agenda appeared a revised 89-page document now with 33 proposed zoning amendments, also from the DSD director.
How any self-respecting resident who has been primarily focusing on health and safety issues surrounding the COVID-19 crisis has even had the time or inclination to read and compare 134 pages of scarcely publicly discussed zoning revisions in just 43 days is beyond the scope of this letter.
In the first place, nowhere in our Town Charter and Zoning Code is the DSD authorized to revise the Zoning Code. Only the Town Council or a committee authorized by the Town Council or the Planning Board shall revise the Zoning Code, period.
In the second place, it is a derelict abuse of power for the Department of Development Services (DDS) and its director, whose duty it is “to enforce the town codes and ordinances,” to be functioning as a “public body” to revise the Zoning Code.
Rhode Island’s Open Meetings Act states: “It is essential to the maintenance of a democratic society that public business be performed in an open and public manner and that the citizens be advised of and aware of the performance of public officials and the deliberations and decisions that go into the making of public policy.”
The Act defines a “public body” as “any department, agency, commission, committee, board, bureau, or authority, or any subdivision thereof, of state or municipal government” and defines “meeting” as “the convening of a public body to discuss and/or act upon a matter over which the public body has supervision, control, jurisdiction or advisory power. Furthermore, every “meeting” of the public body “shall be open to the public” and the public body “shall keep written minutes of all its meetings.”
Both the 45-page and 89-page zoning revision documents violate the provisions of the Town Charter and Zoning Code. Furthermore, the public body that created them is not supported by an agenda of meetings open to the public or minutes to justify those meetings.
Hatsy H. Moore
Westerly
