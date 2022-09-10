Primary Day, Sept. 13, is right around the corner and I urge every registered voter to take the time to educate themselves on the candidates and vote in the primary. Republican, Democrat, or unaffiliated, the primaries are an opportunity for you to support the candidates who you believe will best uphold your values and serve the citizens of Rhode Island.
Despite its importance, only a fraction of voters participates in the primaries, so a relatively small number of votes can determine which candidates advance to the general election in November. Four years ago, there was a separation of only 2,466 votes between the two Democrat candidates for lieutenant governor. That tiny amount determined who is sitting in the governor’s office today.
Not every candidate in the same party shares the same values, has the same character, or has the same skill sets. Some candidates have the power of incumbency, with name recognition and history giving them a boost in their primaries while others are newcomers who may or may not be what is best for the state.
Some candidates are better. Some aren’t. So please take time to learn about the candidates before you vote.
The primaries are your chance to make an outsized contribution to determining who will ultimately serve the best interests of your community and the state.
And a small number of people can make a big difference if they educate themselves and take time to vote on Tuesday.
Paul Pence
East Providence
The writer is a Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Rhode Island.
