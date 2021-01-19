I was watching a rerun of the movie “Forrest Gump” recently. One of his lines — “stupid is as stupid does” — obviously applies to whoever made the outrageous calls for Rep. Justin Price, (R-39th District) to resign. They come after his public remarks that the riots in Washington, D.C., on Jan.6 was a conspiracy against President Trump.
I believe that it was French philosopher and Enlightenment writer Voltaire who said: “I disagree with what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” Just before being hanged it was 21-year-old American Revolutionary War hero Nathan Hale, in a letter to his brother, who wrote: “I regret that I have but one life to give for my country!” Is there any doubt that a very prominent Rhode Islander, Gen. Nathanael Greene, one of George Washington’s most trusted and dependable generals, may have had whoever made such an asinine statement shot!
The First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America guarantees freedom of speech!
I do not know him, but according to his online information, Rep. Price is an honorably discharged veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. As a veteran, I know that when he joined the Marines, he held up his right hand and swore an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, then and forever.
Now here comes a mob of progressive Democrats demanding that he resign his seat as a state representative for exercising his freedom of speech. A right guaranteed under our Constitution that he swore an oath to defend as a U.S. Marine. THey may be illieterate or aybe they lied, but the crackpots who are calling for Price to resign also raised their right hand and swore an oath to uphold the U.S Constitution when they were sworn in to the House of Representatives.
I posted a public question on AOL (I got the boot from Twitter) challenging anyone to show me where in President Trump’s speech on Jan. 6 does he call for or even suggest that his supporters engage in violence, civil disobedience or to attack the capital. I asked for them to highlight a paragraph or even a sentence. To date there has been no reply.
I certainly support Rep. Price’s freedom of speech. I also believe that there was and is a conspiracy to further undermine and to hurt President Trump. I do not believe it was his intentions to start any riot on Jan. 6, but I do believe it was orchestrated by his detractors, starting with the Mayor Muriel Bowser who failed to order adequate police security at the capital and around the city. There’s an old adage: “In the country of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.” Rep. Price, and 80 million other Trump supporters are not blind. We’ll see how well they see in 2022.
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
