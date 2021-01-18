I had barely hit the Send button for my recent letter decrying Sen. Elaine Morgan’s support of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters and her stifling of constituent input on her Facebook page when I learned of Rep. Justin Price’s egregious action. Rep. Price admits he took part in the march to the Capitol on Jan. 6 but “did not enter” the building. He baselessly claims that persons associated with “Antifa” and Black Lives Matter are responsible for the ensuing violence.
Rep. Price, like Sen. Morgan, has a long history of pushing conspiracy theories and falsehoods. Despite over 60 lawsuits filed by Trump claiming fraud in the November 2020 election being rejected, Price and Morgan continue to insist the election was “stolen” from Trump.
The riot in Washington was perpetrated by domestic terrorists who refuse to accept that Trump lost, fair and square, to Joe Biden. Rep. Justin Price, a government official who has sworn to uphold the Constitution, willingly took part in that march, the purpose of which was to disrupt the electoral college vote count and interfere with America’s free and fair election. In a false and cowardly move, he placed the blame for violence on people he opposes rather than the Trump extremists with whom he associates.
Rep. Justin Price must do the decent thing and resign from office. If he does not do so, Rhode Island House leadership must expel him from office.
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.