“Growing clamor for state Rep Price’s ouster” (in the Jan. 12 Sun) really highlights another issue: the intolerance of some who would shut down free expression of ideas, movement and political action.
If somebody wants to participate in a rally and thereby express political views, that is a fundamental American right. Rep. Price’s detractors seem to be all of the opposing Democratic Party and far left, including two groups running petitions against him. Both these groups are widely recognized as pretty extremist left. The story cited a Democrat representative who voiced opposition. Most of these people are not even in his district.
But none of Rep Price’s actions in this event are illegal, immoral or unethical. Detractors try to paint him guilty by association with a distant event he wasn’t part of and had no advance knowledge of. Mr Price indicates he attended a rally and not a riot. Rather, his was an expression of political viewpoint.
Most of us can agree the riot, a separate matter, was illegal, wrong, an affront to democracy and more. I personally would not have been part of either the riot or rally.
But that Democrats or extreme left groups are intolerant is nothing new. Such folks pay lip service all day long to “tolerance” and other characteristics of true democracy but aren’t tolerant of others. It is ugly.
Shouting loudest isn’t democracy. Trying to paint somebody guilty by remote association is not a conviction. Slandering and suggesting guilt of “sedition and insurrection” in the press is not truthful and is not a fair trial.
This incident whereby Rep Price is maligned is just one more of too many recently wherein the other side opportunistically seeks to condemn a political opponent because he or she is of a different party. But what is really happening is damage to democracy and the republic, which isn’t going to hold much longer without authentic tolerance.
Steve Sullivan
Westerly
