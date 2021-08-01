As long as drug corporations have the power to set prices without any accountability for their price-gouging, they will always put profits over people. Take insulin for example. It is a lifesaving medication for people with diabetes. However, its cost has nearly tripled in the past 15 years. This falls even harder on Black and Latinx people who are more likely than the general population to develop diabetes.
Gov. McKee recently signed legislation capping monthly copayments for insulin at $40 for those on state-regulated plans and many federal programs negotiate paying less for certain drugs. It’s long past time to do the same in Medicare and make medicines more affordable for those that need them. Let’s remember that Medicaid is aimed at meeting the health needs of our elders and people with disabilities.
As we continue to see policies aimed at rebuilding the economy and supporting families while dealing with rising cases of COVID and sluggish economic recovery following the first year of the pandemic, it is essential that we do all we can to support people in getting the care they need. We know that closing gaps in health care improves health outcomes, improves the financial stability of individuals and saves money!
The Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act, a key proposal in Congress, would not only lower drug prices for Medicare recipients, but also benefit people with private insurance. It would save employers $256 billion between 2023 to 2029, including a reduction of $61 billion in employees’ share of premiums and cost sharing. I hope people will join me in urging support of this and other policies that help to reduce drug costs and better meet the health needs of our communities.
Jocelyn Foye
Wakefield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.