I have some questions about the letter sent (“Van Slyke’s complaints just sour grapes” by Will Coggin, May 10) regarding Bonnie Van Slyke’s observations about the new Charlestown Town Council.
You attacked the CCA’s steering committee. The steering committee isn’t part of the Town Council, as far as I know. Why should they need to advertise their “secret” meetings? Is this just something else that “we all knew,” or do you have some evidence to support your claims? Was the steering committee elected, and if not, why should they be required to “disclose” their “secret” meetings?
Could you please provide us some proof for your allegations of “shady land deals,” “financial foul-ups” (some of which were invented by your crew), and “imaginary threats”? I’m unaware of ANY of those things happening during the previous council’s tenure, but perhaps you can enlighten us as to where you discovered this “factual” information?
You stated in your letter that “(The new council doesn’t) consider it an option to make those decisions in secret.” But they DO make decisions in secret, as evidenced by the various committees which have sprung up like bittersweet in spring. Ordinance changes? Amending the town charter? You are talking about completely remaking the laws of Charlestown, more or less. Who benefits from the changes you are threatening to make, aside from your business friends with whom you are working? Why do you have to form new, secret committees when ALL of those issues should be addressed during open, well-advertised meetings where citizens can be heard? Are y’all really that afraid of democracy?
And exactly what “mess” are you trying to clean up? I’ve lived here for roughly 25 years and I have experienced nothing except low taxes, great schools, nice people, and hands-down the most beautiful place I have ever lived. Do you have any legitimate reason to denigrate our previous Town Council, or are you just jealous because they did such a good job?
I welcome your response.
Christopher D. Fee
Charlestown
