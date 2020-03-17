With so many hunkered at home, let’s take a trip down memory lane. In 2008, Republicans demonized the Affordable Care Act, scaring people from health care reform by creating this “death panel” boogeyman. The unsubstantiated paranoia was that certain people would be denied health care by faceless bureaucrats because we mysteriously could not afford to care for everyone. Never mind that so many people were already sentenced to death because they could not afford their medical care. No amount of economic posturing can eclipse the fact that the lack of health care for some threatens the health of us all.
Yeah, well guess what? The early coronavirus waves in multiple countries, where you only get a ventilator if you have better survival prospects than the next gravely ill person portends a bleak American future precisely because among national leaders, Trump has done the worst of them all responding to this pandemic, initially dismissing it as a hoax, nothing more than a Democrat-inspired foreign invasion by the Chinese. When we needed medical expertise and science, we got political appointees and Mike Pence science dismissal (“Smoking doesn’t kill”, conversion therapy, etc.), which does not inspire confidence. While Anthony Fauci is a credible doctor, he is also an incredible Trump sycophant. When a reporter questioned Trump’s abolishment of the White House pandemic office and Trump lied, saying he knew nothing about it, he turned to Fauci, disingenuously asking him if he knew anything about it. Nada. Mute silence as Trump’s actions will cost lives. Let the death panels begin.
Now for the truth. Trump’s rejection of the World Health Organization’s offer to provide COVID-19 test kits has cost us a month of Americans assembling, disassembling then assembling again, making our fate exponentially more ominous than catching it at the start with early testing. Death panels anyone? WHO kit rejection to enrich the American pharmaceutical companies who’ll make money from providing the kits. Bravo. If Trump had his way, all government agencies would be replaced by the “Trump and his Friends Enrichment Department”.
Italy, Iran and South Korea have been particularly devastated by COVID-19 as this administration prays to “American Exceptionalism” to avoid a similar fate. The science might not be with us, but similar to gun massacre aftermaths, we’ve got Messrs. Trump and Pence’s thoughts and prayers.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
