I watched intently, the first two days of the House prosecution team, stumble through a pathetic attempt to justify their case against former President Trump. Then, on the third day, I observed a legal defense team for President Trump decimate the prosecution’s case. The first defense lawyer was a little apprehensive, but he got through his presentation. The second lawyer was phenomenal. Interestingly enough, I watched this event play out on MSNBC, believe it or not, and perhaps for the first time, liberal Democrat Trump-haters actually were able to observe the stories they (liberal news media) refused to show during the summer and fall of 2020. Riots, murders, ambushes of police, burning churches, police stations and federal buildings. All those were myths, Jerrold Nadler exclaimed.
After their summation, and a 15-minute recess by Chuck Schumer, I was able to watch a damage-control event excercise by Nicole Wallace and some political pundit named Goldman. If anything, it provided me with a two-minute belly laugh at his analysis. He claimed, the lawyers using the tapes, unedited, was a weak attempt to provide President Trump with a defense. Now that is funny, because the prosecution used the same tapes also. I guess in rebuttal, I would have asked him, Goldman, “were those the same tapes the Democrat team selectively edited for the intent to prove incitement?”
Now we come to the Biden aide who threatened to destroy a Politico journalist, Tara Palmer. I believe it went something like this, “I will destroy you”. This attack was in reference to Palmeri asking about his relationship with Alexi McHammond, a reporter that works for Axios, a left-wing news outlet, and covered the Biden campaign. Now correct me if I am wrong, didn’t Joe Biden say, unequivocally, he would fire any staffer working for him who stepped out of line? Isn’t this the treasure trove of misogyny? I’m waiting Joe, but I don’t want to wait as long as it your staff took to report the story, only after it broke on national news. I quote, Rev. Wright, “the chickens are coming home to roost.”
The other newsworthy event today was Weaver, the Lincoln Project pedophile. Seems like he was caught, along with others that knew of his transgressions, and those Lincoln “patriots,” as they dubbed themselves, kept it quiet. The extreme gratification I am experiencing is that Steve Schmidt, who vilified President Trump whenever he was on MSNBC, resigned in disgrace. He also attacked one of his coworkers, Jen Horn. He is now claiming he is stepping down to allow a “women” to occupy his position. His reasoning, it was headed by four “old aging white men.” I guess the pain of “white privilege” weighs heavy on his conscience.
It is interesting to note that the Lincoln Project received almost $90 million in donations to carry out their vindictive campaign against President Trump, and at around some time frame, Schmidt purchased a $1.4 million home in Utah. Now, that home is being listed for sale for 2.5 million. Why? I am perplexed. I wonder “how” some of those funds found their way into “real estate” acquisitions. But, I digress! Seems like they can only account for $27 million going for advertisements. The remaining? You do the math.
For those of you who can’t transition from one event to another, please note there are three different topics listed.
Note: As of this writing, T.J. Ducklo has resigned. Joe did not fire him. And Steve Schmidt, rabid President Trump-hater, has resigned, as has Rick Wilson, another Lincoln Project commandant.
Walter Sheldon Jr.
Pawcatuck
