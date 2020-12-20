Adolf Hitler was a narcissist and an egomaniac with a thirst for power and adoration, “a man of the people,” with a mission to “make Germany great again.”
Consider the following excerpts:
“In the big lie there is always a certain force of credibility; because the broad masses themselves often tell small lies in little matters but would be ashamed to resort to large-scale falsehoods ... they would not believe that others could have the impudence to distort the truth so infamously. Even though the facts which prove this to be so may be brought clearly to their minds, they will still doubt and waver and will continue to think that there may be some other explanation ... a fact which is known to all expert liars in the world and to all who conspire together in the art of lying.”
— Adolf Hitler, 1925, “Mein Kampf,” Vol. I. Chapter 10
“Never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or a wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alteratives; never acccept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; if you repeat if frequently enough, people will sooner or later believe it.”
— OSS (CIA predecessor), 1943, “Psychological Profile of Hitler” (his primary rules)
The psychological profile of Hitler could easily be that of Donald J. Trump in spades. According to one of Trump’s ex-wives, he slept with a copy of Hitler’s speeches on his bed stand.
John A. MacDonald
Westerly
