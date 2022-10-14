Three years ago my husband and I bought our forever home in Charlestown. The minute we saw Charlestown, we knew we had arrived in paradise. Where can one go fishing, play pickleball, swim in the ocean, ride a bike, canoe on a nationally designated Wild and Scenic River, and view the Milky Way, all within a single day without ever leaving town?
I have driven along the Rhode Island coastline from East Greenwich to Westerly. I marvel at how different the communities along the way are. I have seen heavy traffic, strip malls and a seemingly more hectic pace of life in many of these communities.
In Charlestown we are blessed with a quieter rural atmosphere. Combining that with a low tax rate and varied recreational areas, it’s a wonder that we haven’t become more like many of the other South County towns.
I have lived in other states. The preservation of this rural paradise is not accidental. It takes leadership and careful planning, like the planning evidenced in the town’s recently adopted 20-year Guide Plan. This plan will ensure that Charlestown continues to maintain the rural character that most of our fellow citizens desire and that keeps our tax rate affordable.
What our fellow citizens want is clearly evidenced by their answers to the just-completed, professionally conducted Town-Wide Community Survey. The Survey confirmed the values, policies, and goals in our Comprehensive Plan.
I see evidence that individuals endorsed by the Charlestown Citizens Alliance have served my town extremely well for over a decade. In the future, I know they will work to maintain this healthy balance of slow, planned growth, preservation of rural character, and a stable, low tax rate.
An old adage is, “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it!” Charlestown isn’t broken.
For Town Council, elect the experienced CCA team of Susan Cooper and David Wilkinson and the fresh perspectives of Ann Owen, Peter Gardner, and Josh Vallee. For Planning Commission, elect an expert land use planner, Peter Mahony, and Carol Mossa and Lisa St. Godard. These Independents will provide the experienced, knowledgeable leadership we need.
Suzanne Durney
Charlestown
