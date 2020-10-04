As our elected and appointed officials are again reviewing the Town’s Comprehensive Plan, the relatively new owner of the Winnapaug Golf Course is seeking dramatic changes in the Town’s land use ordinances pertaining to ALL of the town’s golf courses to allow for the development of golf villas, guest cottages, workforce housing and a limited suite hotel. While he has not filed any formal plans with the town to-date, he communicated his vision for a massive, multi-year development of the Winnapaug course at our neighborhood meeting in the Summer of 2019. A grandiose plan that included a hotel with indoor water park adjacent to existing residential neighborhoods south of Shore Road, additional multi-night stay facilities in residential areas north of Shore Road, and condominium and other housing both north and south of Shore Road. A change in the existing ordinances would enhance his ability to make this disruptive vision a sad reality.
Westerly’s elected and appointed officials have remained committed to keeping the Winnapaug Golf Course as recreational open space since 1922, through good and bad times. The current Course ownership has only been in place a short while and has real estate development experience. Their motivations couldn’t be clearer. We beseech you, don’t let their desires undo nearly 100 years of commitment by your predecessor officials!
We respectfully urge Westerly’s elected and appointed officials to uphold the Town’s long-standing commitments and deny these ordinance proposals, specifically §260-73 Golf Courses, C. Accessory Uses. There are better ways to evolve as a town than by eliminating long-standing protections of Conservation, Recreation and Open Space.
A public hearing will be held on October 19. Westerly residents need to make their voices heard before the look and feel of the town changes forever. Email Town Council members right away. Their addresses can be found on the Westerly.gov website. Attend and speak out at the October 19 meeting, either in person or on-line.
Chris and Ken Julian
Westerly
