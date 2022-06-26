Part of the fallout from the repealing of Roe v. Wade is that abortion rights groups are now vandalizing pro-life pregnancy centers. The destruction of private property in these cases is nothing short of domestic terrorism.
But when it comes to the question of choice, the activists are precluding a woman’s ability to choose life. In effect, they would like to end freedom of choice.
If a woman has little resources, but sincerely wants to bring a child into this world, she should have that right. Consider all the talk about the decision being between only the woman and her doctor. If a poor woman’s doctor thinks she is healthy enough, why can’t that woman bring a pregnancy to term? What about the demands for “reproductive health care?” Should a poor person not be allowed to receive some form of reproductive health care in the form of prenatal care?
Keep in mind that the pregnancy centers are nearly all, if not all, run by nonprofits. The help that the mothers and their families receive comes from donations, not social programs funded by your tax dollars. Abortion activists claim that these charities only care about bringing pregnancies to term but “do nothing to help the families” after the child is born. Consider that these pregnancy centers provide clothing up to size 5, diapers, formula, cribs, strollers and bedding. They also provide resources in the form of referrals to social services where clients can get SNAP, rent subsidies, child care subsidies, and job training (all Democrat-backed social programs). Many centers also offer parenting classes on site.
I would like to know where the activists got the notion that they are in charge of deciding who is too poor to have a child? Are these the wealth police? Where should we start drawing the line? Are they like God now where they get to decide who can have a child and who can’t?
There is nothing more rewarding in this whole world than giving birth to a child. In my opinion it is number one on the list of great life experiences. If we are going to go down the road of picking and choosing who can enjoy this right, then we have truly reached the bottom of our cultural values.
To deny parenthood for some women is classist, anti-woman, and probably racist. The liberals are going against everything they stand for.
Ann L. Smith
Westerly
