An open letter to the Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed Association:
I have been a member of your organization since its founding. I also had a 42-year career at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s AED Laboratory in Narragansett, the first 22 years of which was in marine toxicology research. My experience makes me seriously concerned about your position recommending total removal of the Potter Hill Dam. You used to have very credible, high-credentialed scientists on your board. I’m not so sure now.
It is well known that the western portion of Washington County sits on highly radioactive and toxic bedrock. The famous Westerly red and pink granites are particularly concerning. There are numerous scientific publications on the uranium and radium in the granites of the local bedrock and their resultant decay product radon gas emissions released into home cellars and well water.
Presently, the Potter Hill Dam level and its riverine aquifer primarily supply relatively pure, watershed rainwater to the shallow point and old dug wells along the river. If the dam is removed, and the water level drops 8 feet, the homes relying on the pure rainwater of the river will be force to drill wells into the toxic bedrock. So, to save themselves from toxic radioactive exposure, they will also be forced to install very expensive (and questionably effective) radon remediation technologies in their homes and wells.
Dams’ sluice gates can be lowered in times of flood, and more sophisticated ladders can be built for fish migration, but the poisoning of the human population living along the river will not be easy to prevent or remediate. So I advise your board to read EPA’s Report of Radon Zones-Rhode Island
EPA 402 R-93-059 September 1993 and reconsider its position.
Mimi Karlsson
Hope Valley
