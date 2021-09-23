We should all applaud the Westerly Town Council’s action at the Sept. 20 meeting to fund the clean-up of the old Potter Hill Mill site. As Harvey Perry so clearly explained, the site has been a liability risk for Westerly for decades as well as a blight on the Potter Hill Community. This liability risk is one that Westerly inherited when the property went into receivership.
Ironically, at the same meeting it was brought to the council’s attention that they are at risk of creating new liability risks if the current plans for removing the Potter Hill Dam are permitted to proceed. Those plans call for removing the dam and dropping the river level by about 6 feet. This will significantly change the character of the federally recognized Wild and Scenic Pawcatuck River for a number of miles upstream. This will make the river much narrower and faster-flowing with steep, muddy, overgrown banks. The fallen tree obstructions that are common on the river will be much more hazardous to navigate. Also, it will create a 2½- to 3-foot rapid that will force many canoers and kayakers to portage their boats across busy Route 3 at the Meeting House Bridge. As access to the river by rescue personnel is very limited, these changes would be a safety risk to the public and a new liability risk for Westerly.
I hope the council will put the dam removal plan on hold and find an alternate way to provide the much-needed fish passage.
Peter Ogle
Westerly
