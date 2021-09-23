BRIANNA DENECOUR, Chariho girls soccer, senior: Denecour scored four goals and had two assists in a pair of Chariho victories.

LUCIEN TEDESCHI, Stonington football, senior: Tedeschi completed 3 of 4 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns as the Bears snapped a 14-game losing streak with a win against Griswold. Tedeschi also scored on a 29-yard touchdown run.

JOE FLOOD, Westerly boys soccer, junior: Flood scored four goals and had an assist as Westerly picked up its first win of the season, 6-2, over Hope.

MIKE CASTER, Wheeler boys soccer, senior: Caster scored three goals as Wheeler opened the ECC Division IV season with a 6-2 victory against Tourtellotte.

