The Westerly Town Council is currently revising the 2020 Comprehensive Plan. The revision includes changes to the land use/zoning plan. The changes could potentially destroy the Winnapaug Golf Course.
This environmental treasure has provided us visual tranquility and recreation since 1922, when Donald Ross designed it.
We can’t let this happen. Contact the Westerly Town Council at www.Westerlyri.gov/148/Town-Council, Attention: S. Giordano.
Let them know that we want to keep this environmental treasure.
Gunars Vinkels
Westerly
