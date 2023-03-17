I am a taxpayer in Ashaway and a teacher assistant at Hope Valley Pre-K. I’m a mother of four Chariho students, one who has graduated. I am speaking as a parent.
Let me start by saying the research shows the left side of the brain is responsible for reading, writing, math ... in short, your academics. The right side of the brain is responsible for creativity, visual learning and imagination, art and music. Sadly the right brain is also responsible for ADHD, social anxiety, and behavior problems.
If you are a left-brain learner, congrats … you are probably academically strong and pretty rational. Able to make decisions easily. Speaking on mental health services, one of the best things for mental health is the arts.
Now a short story about my oldest child. We knew she was academically very strong from a young age, typically developing, very rational, loved structure and hated change. When she went to middle school, which is a huge change, it triggered an onset of anxiety. So here you have my little left-brain learner suddenly struggling to cope. This anxiety followed her to graduation. But here is the reason for my sharing this story.
When she would cry every day in fifth grade and was unable to eat in the cafeteria, teachers like Mrs. Rooney gave up their personal lunch break to let her eat with them every day. She became involved in chorus with Mrs. Dowding, who lit a spark inside of her where she found her singing voice. She stayed with chorus until graduation and was in Chariho Vocal Select. Every art class that was offered, she took. It turned out that my little left-brain learner was ambidextrous. She had so much right brain inside of her that once it was utilized it changed her life completely. She maintained excellent grades in middle school and into high school where she became best friends with Mrs. Peabody, the ceramics teacher.
If you look at suicide rates in other countries that only focus on academics you would cringe. Children need outlets in life. They need the academics 100%, but if this budget doesn’t pass and we end up with a barebones school, all of us taxpayers live here for nothing, moved here for nothing. The children will get nothing. Because of the world we live in, and the pressures these children have, they need programs like STEM to utilize their creativity. Children who tend to have ADHD are also some of the most visually creative learners. Programs that could be in danger of getting cut are also some children’s reason to get out of bed. I know in my house when it’s a ceramics day or a STEM day it’s a better day.
Because of the wonderful art programs this school system has always provided, my daughter graduated with a 4.1 average and is now a sophomore at Salve Regina, where she received the presidental scholarship. We cannot lose these wonderful electives that sometimes are the only motivation for a struggling child. I will always be grateful for the success of my daughter and I know it was due to the village it took called Chariho. I only hope every child going forward receives the same opportunities for greatness.
Ashley Marsh
Ashaway
