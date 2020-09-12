It appears that on Oct. 19 there will be a public hearing on the Winnapaug Country Club’s request for zoning changes to allow for the development of the property to include hotels, villas, cottages, workforce housing, and, just for good measure, some affordable housing. They are also asking for an increase in the maximum building height to 35 feet to allow for elevators and rooftop decks.
The granting of these changes will mean the destruction of Westerly’s only public golf course, the 98-year-old Donald Ross-designed course, and much of the open space and the benefits it provides.
By scheduling a public hearing with COVID-19 restrictions, limitations, and fears in place, it is in essence not a public hearing at all. The decisions being made at this time may well lead to irrevocable changes to our community, changes that many of us may live to regret. All who wish to give their input on this matter must be heard.
I hope the Town Council will reconsider this scheduling date and postpone it, and all other actions on this matter, until we are back to a place when the public can truly be heard.
Walter E. Reynolds
Westerly
