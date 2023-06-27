During this year’s Pops in Wilcox Park I experienced something that I haven’t for quite some time in our country — UNITY. This gift was given to me, to all of us who attended. Our country is so divided on just about everything but on Saturday, June 24, those of us who attended were united.
Another word that comes to my mind about Saturday night is “Americana”. It was a patriotic evening. It celebrated those in the service, together we stood and sang our National Anthem, and there were kids laughing and playing, people dancing, catching up with old friends, enjoying delicious food, and being out in nature, and enjoying fireworks and canon blasts with minutemen standing by. People were polite to one another and I saw so many smiling faces. It was terrific! The music and singing were fantastic. It was about all things traditionally American — wholesomeness, apple pie, patriotism, community, positive values and helping one another and welcoming visitors to join us in our celebration. Our police officers kept us safe and kept things moving along nicely and the dozens of volunteers, filled with joy, assisted in making this a special experience for all of us.
Thank you for the unity, the joy, and the Americana experience!
Linda Norton
Pawcatuck
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.