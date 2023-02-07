Of all states, Rhode Island has the highest Catholic percentage (41%), elevating the pope to E.F. Hutton status here, so it was most refreshing to see our Sun print edition of Jan. 26 (“Pope: Homosexuality is not a crime”) confirming love, honesty, justice and tolerance are what earns god’s love, regardless of whom these affections are aimed at, atheists included. Homosexuality is not a choice ... is heterosexuality a choice? Life is best lived following your true calling and it’s most satisfying for the Pope to recognize that his God was not playing a sick joke on homosexuals by condemning them to a life of discrimination, even if Florida’s governor (next Republican presidential nominee) Ron “Don’t say Gay” DeSantis feels he knows god better than the Pope. Hey Senor Desantis, let me introduce you to John Mellencamp’s “Paper in Fire”: “Who’s to say the way a man should spend his days, do you let him smolder, like paper in fire?” A great lyric and a great song with the church offering guidance if you need help, but independence demands acceptance: “Cause no harm and take no (crap).”
The great state of Rhode Island was founded by Roger Williams seeking religious freedom and open-mindedness, not restrictive religious intolerance, and how wonderful for the 2023 church to come around to Rhode Island’s original way of thinking: freedom, tolerance and acceptance of being who you are.
“God made me who I am” is a tough position for the faith community to argue with, don’t you think?
Or maybe that’s the problem: the church has failed to think until calling Pope Francis to the podium. Change can be hard, but the church should get its own clergy sexual abuse house in order before commenting on the lifestyle practices of its good-natured, peaceful wannabes who want nothing more than tolerance of consensual lovers. Three cheers to Francis, who’s trying to overcome centuries of intolerance by making Pope suddenly stand for: People Over Prejudice Embraced. The longest journey begins with the first step. Go Francis.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.