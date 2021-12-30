The Westerly YMCA needs to support their senior members during these trying COVID times.
There is a continuing practice of the Westerly YMCA to always close the heated pool (Buckley) first and pandering to the cooler pool (Fuller) during lifeguard shortages. Seniors who get up to be in the pool before it is too crowded have been shut out for two weeks! While we understand the problems of finding enough lifeguards and allowing the existing guards to have time off for Christmas/New Year’s, the fair thing to have done would have been to split the weeks (one week shut for Fuller and one week shut for Buckley), allowing the seniors most threatened by COVID to keep up their exercise routines and to socialize safely with others who want to stay healthy and safe. Instead, seniors have been the ones who have been denied early access to the Buckley pool for two full weeks, leaving only later, more populated times to swim in the warm pool.
I am requesting that the Westerly YMCA help support their senior members in their quest to survive this pandemic.
Deb O’Brien
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.