This piece addresses non-believers who once were brought up by Christian parents or grandparents of Christian faith. You believed Christmas and Easter were holy days celebrating a man who was born and died (viciously) on a cross for the sins of mankind. His name is Jesus Christ, son of God. How many of you younger generations (especially) do not now acknowledge this true fact or never or rarely go to church anymore? (Perhaps some of you will go only for these two most celebrated holy days?)
The main focus now is Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny, buying gifts, toys or candy, or coloring eggs. Yes, we gather together to enjoy seeing cared-for people and eating special foods, but the celebrated one, Jesus, is not mentioned and forgotten! I picture him a beggar on a street, pleading with tears for you to come back to him, to take at least an hour on weekends to show your love for him by participating in a congregation of others in churches, praying and listening to a religious clergyman preaching lessons, stories of the Bible and of the life of Jesus and Christian followers for our understanding to better our lives and now, especially, to thank Jesus sincerely that (so far) we were spared tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, fires destroying people, animals, lands and structures.
Have a safe and happy Easter!
PS: Let’s fill up our churches!
Lorraine Seeley
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.