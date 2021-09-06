standing Letters
The op-ed piece in The Sun by former admiral and NATO commander James Stavridis (“U.S. got some things right in Afghanistan,” Sept. 5) was well done and needed to be said. His closing statement that we, the military … staged a messy and humiliating final exit was an honest admission. After reciting all the good, it is surprising they let it get away. I suspect that politics and the artificial date of Aug. 31 may

have played a part. Perhaps the final decisions weren’t made by the military, but they got blamed.

Jim Cotton

Westerly

