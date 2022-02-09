Just like Punxsutawney Phil ushers in the annual quest for spring, the Jan. 31 Town Council workshop has ushered in Westerly’s biannual political silly season. This council is in discussion to launch another charter revision to, among other things, eliminate the provision for term limits that was certified by a majority vote of Westerly citizens during the 2016 election. It should be noted that an attempt to eliminate term limits during the 2018 election was soundly rejected by the electorate.
Now comes the silly season. With three-and-a-half years in office to address the issue of term limits, this council wants to rush a proposed charter revision question to a referendum in May. Obviously, to provide them with sufficient time to declare their own candidacy for another term. They will argue that with six of the seven members aging out on term limits the town will suffer at the hands of inexperienced councilors post-election and with their vast experience they are the only viable option. Who can say that there will be no experienced candidates returning for another go at leading the town? Furthermore, who can say that new candidates will be incapable of administering the responsibilities inherent in the role of town councilor? I believe that the whole justification for term limits is to attract new blood and put an end to the years of recycled politicians. There is a quote attributed to Einstein that goes: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”
Jack Armstrong
Westerly
