My first memories of birds involve seagulls diving for snacks at one of the beaches on Aquidneck Island where I grew up. When I moved to Hope Valley in 2013, my inner bird-nerd had a chance to spread its wings. We were here for a rare visit from a pair of swallow-tailed kites. We were here for the swoop of the northern flicker, the flash of the Baltimore oriole, and the beat of the hummingbird. We were here at the end of this long winter, when the eagles arrived.
We swapped stories of the eagles with our neighbors, and heard reports of sightings from other parts of town. We were breathtaken with their size, and the way they seemed to rise to the heavens with ease.
Each encounter with wildlife brings us closer to this land. The same goes for each encounter with our community that brings us closer in this place we collectively call home.
I am here for the conversations about birds. I am also here for the conversations unfolding around the topics of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice. I follow and support the work of the Chariho Antiracism Task Force as they address these issues and bring them to the attention of the School Committee, and our community.
The task force recently presented revisions to the Graduation Dress Code Policy, illustrating how the policy could be revised to be more inclusive. In regards to gender, they replaced binary terms with language that applies to all students regardless of gender identification. They removed limitations on footwear, which may seem simple to some but holds more complex conflict for those with concerns of disability, financial accessibility, or comfort. They attempted to address issues our Indigenous community has faced when representing their cultural history and identity at graduation with items such as eagle feathers. I learned through testimony from the Narragansett community that eagle feathers hold a sacred significance, and how this sacred item was disrespected and removed from graduating seniors in the past. I do not belong to the Narragansett Tribe but I believe its members are valuable to the Chariho community.
It was requested that the term “traditional tribal regalia” be included in the policy to specifically protect against future harm to our Narragansett students.
This request was denied due to concerns that other groups might ask for similar specific protections. I can understand the obligation to anticipate future issues the district may face. But we need to address the current issues facing our community, and the moving testimonies from members of the Narragansett Tribe have shown us the relevance and importance of policy protection in regards to tribal regalia.
As a school district, we represent unity, but we should acknowledge the varied backgrounds and experiences of individual community members. We can listen and learn. We must work together to move forward and do better together.
When we craft our values into policy, our current and future students can be protected from the harms of bias and discrimination.
Jessica Purcell
Hope Valley
